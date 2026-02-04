Youth dies after bike rams into metro pillar

KOCHI: Taking the death toll in accidents involving Kochi Metro pillars over the past five months to six, yet another life was lost in the early hours of Tuesday when a youngster rammed his motorcyclist into a metro pillar at Kalamassery.

The deceased has been identified as Muhammed Musthafa, 26, belonging to Karipur in Malappuram district. Musthafa was running an IT startup in Kochi with his friends and was residing in Kakkanad.

The severely injured youth was rushed to the casualty of the medical college hospital in Kalamassery, where the attending doctor declared him dead, said a source with Kochi city police. Musthafa was travelling to his hometown when the accident occurred near metro pillar number 293, close to Bismi Hypermarket in Kalamassery, said one of his friends.

A preliminary investigation suggested that the motorcycle was being ridden at a high speed, an officer with Kalamassery police station said. “It went out of control before ramming into the metro pillar. CCTV footage from the area corroborates this,” the officer said. The body was handed over to relatives after a postmortem examination.