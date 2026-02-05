A museum for the nose in Kochi

At Jew Town in Mattancherry, there exists a quaint-looking museum that asks visitors to do more than see or read history — it invites them to inhale. Well, it’s museum of olfactory art.

On a sunny afternoon, a tourist steps into the building, his eyes tracing the walls etched with the history and varieties of perfumes. He pauses, thinking aloud, and describes the scent he has in mind — something woody yet fresh, layered with the brightness of fruits.

A staffer listens closely, reaches for small bottles lined on the shelves, and begins to measure, mix and stir. Within minutes, the fragrance is ready. The visitor tests it, smiles, and walks away carrying a scent created exclusively for him.

At SPR Perfume Museum, which has been drawing curious crowds amidst the Biennale buzz, fragrances are not merely displayed. They are understood, created, and personalised.

Marking 20 years, the museum is the brainchild of Abdul Rasheed, a chemistry researcher whose fascination with scents grew into a lifelong pursuit. “What began as an academic interest evolved into both a documentation of the global history of perfumes and a live practice of making them,” he says.