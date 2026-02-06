GCDA says it’s paving the path for Kerala Blasters FC’s ‘home’coming

KOCHI: As Kerala Blasters FC prepare for the new season of the Indian Super League (ISL), after shifting their base to Kozhikode, the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) has initiated steps to bring the team back to Kochi with the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kaloor as their home ground.

Addressing mediapersons on Thursday, GCDA chairman K Chandran Pillai said steps are being taken to bring the Blasters back to Kochi.

“The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has asked us to allow the club to use Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium as their home ground. Since the stadium has been renovated and facilities improved, we will take a favourable decision to bring the team back to Kochi. ISL should be played in Kochi,” he said.

Blasters sources confirmed that the club and the GCDA have re-initiated discussions. “Kozhikode presented us with some challenges. There has been a delay in handing over the stadium. Also, with improved facilities, JLN Stadium will prove to be a bigger draw. We have had talks with GCDA. But there’s no confirmation yet,” a club official said.

Blasters’ first home match of the season is scheduled for February 22 against Mumbai City FC, and the team has started preparations at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode.

Chandran added that the club requested that the stadium be handed over to them for free. “We have not decided on allowing the team to use the stadium without charge. But pending work will be completed at the earliest, and the stadium will be put to use in a manner that will not cause us any financial burden,” he said.