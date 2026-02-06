Two mega projects at Kinfra parks ready, to boost electronics sector

KOCHI: With two massive investments all set to become operational at the Kinfra parks in Kochi, Kerala will witness a quantum jump in its electronics sector. V-Guard Innovation Campus and Kaynes Technology – with a total investment of Rs 315 crore and Rs 350 crore, respectively – also bring home job prospects numbering a combined strength of 1,000 by the former (in two phases) and over 100 by the latter in the initial phase.

Speaking to TNIE, Santhosh Koshy, MD, Kinfra, said, “The opening of these projects marks a significant milestone in the state’s industrial growth. Though the projects will be officially inaugurated by Industries Minister P Rajeeve on February 10 and 11, the Kaynes manufacturing unit at Kinfra Industrial Park at Perumbavoor has already started functioning.”

The V-Guard Innovation Campus, located at the Kinfra Electronics Manufacturing Cluster in Kakkanad, is built on three acres, he said. With an initial investment of Rs 115 crore, the project has already created 400 jobs, he added. “The Kaynes Technology project is a direct result of investment commitments made during the Invest Kerala Global Summit,” said Santhosh.