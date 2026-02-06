What of seized ganja beedi? Cops in spot over process in drug cases

KOCHI: On a near-daily basis, police teams in Ernakulam and other districts pick up individuals on allegations of drug-related offences -- which are treated more or less as open-and-shut cases. But a recent ruling by the judicial first class magistrate court has raised an uncomfortable question for law enforcement: how do officers ascertain the nature of the allegedly seized narcotic?

This came to the fore in a case involving a 31-year-old man arrested last year from Kochi’s Banerji Road for reportedly smoking a ganja beedi. In a judgment delivered on February 2, the court dismissed the case, pointing out glaring lapses in the investigation and the handling of evidence.

According to the prosecution, the accused committed an offence under section 27(b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act by smoking a ganja beedi in public. However, the judge noted that the very beedi allegedly seized by police officers was never produced in court. Nor was it sampled in the presence of a magistrate or sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for chemical examination.

“Due to these reasons, it is impossible to ascertain whether the accused was indeed smoking a ganja beedi,” the court observed. It also pointed out that all the witnesses cited in the case were police officers: the detecting officer and members of his team.

The ruling has now become a talking point within police circles. Several officers privately admit that the judgment has exposed the everyday constraints faced by teams on the ground.