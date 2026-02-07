Drugs and blackmail: Brothers target minor

KOCHI: The Palluruthy police on Friday arrested two brothers for allegedly getting a minor student addicted to drugs, and threatening and blackmailing him into stealing gold ornaments.

Alfin Antony, 24, and Renfin Antony, 21, both residents of Palluruthy, were arrested in the case registered on a complaint lodged by the parents of the 16-year-old student, also from Palluruthy.

As per the police, the brothers befriended the student and gradually got him addicted to drugs by supplying narcotic substances. They later threatened to inform his parents of his drug use, and allegedly subjected him to physical assault for money.

They also allegedly blackmailed the student, claiming they possessed visuals of him using drugs and would circulate them among his family and on social media.

Under pressure, the student reportedly stole his mother’s gold anklet and handed it over to the duo.

The incident came to light after the student’s parents questioned him about his missing mobile phone.

The investigation found that the brothers sold the anklet at a jewellery shop and pocketed the money. The cops are checking whether they targeted other students similarly. The officers also urged parents of minor children to remain vigilant against such gangs.