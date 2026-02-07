‘Not a roadside park’: Tour guides’ association flags neglect in Fort Kochi

KOCHI: A row of saplings planted beside the historic Parade Ground in Fort Kochi was seen buried under heaps of garbage on Friday, much to the dismay of local residents and tourists.

These saplings were planted on June 5 by the All Kerala Tour Guides Association (AKTGA) to commemorate World Environment Day.

A net and an iron grill were set up around each to protect it against accidental trampling. Also affixed to the structure was a board to state the intended purpose: a Green Kochi.

Yet, these areas were disfigured with garbage. “What is currently unfolding in Fort Kochi is deeply disturbing,” Rajesh K S, secretary of AKTGA, told TNIE.

“Large domestic tourist groups are increasingly treating this heritage zone like a casual picnic ground — littering indiscriminately, throwing garbage inside fenced areas, and even dumping waste over newly planted saplings meant for beautification and environment protection,” he explained.

This, Rakesh highlighted, is not tourism. “This is destruction. Fort Kochi is a living heritage destination — not a roadside park.”

His plea assumed significance in the wake of dipping foreign tourist numbers to the region. “International travellers,” a local guide explained, “arrive in Fort Kochi expecting culture, cleanliness, and dignity; not plastic waste, food leftovers, damaged public spaces, and neglected infrastructure.”

This visible destruction has also turned the lens on a wide range of problems that now plague Fort Kochi – broken walkways, which pose safety risks to visitors and locals; damaged petty shops set up by Cochin Smart Mission; barricades lying unattended for a long time in front of fishing-net areas; persistently dirty and poorly-maintained beach stretches, and even incidents of tourists urinating in public spaces, including in front of St Francis Church.