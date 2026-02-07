What’s popping in Kochi!

Kochi’s nightlife is a mish-mash of several kinds of business stories. There are the conventional ones with glossy-glassed cafes and rented commercial spaces, then the traditional roadside eateries that appear in the late evening with warm dosas, porottas and beef curries. The new trend is mobile carts and pop-up kiosks.
From Kaloor’s Stadium Link Road, Panampilly Nagar and Marine Drive to Tripunithura, the Gen Z generation of entrepreneurs are bidding bye to the traditional rented shop model. They are instead embracing asset-light, mobile ventures where overheads are less, and the crowd is pulled through social media rather than signage.
TNIE speaks to five such mobile food cart vendors about their experience.
A Midnight Dip
Two friends wanted to bring premium chocolates to the lanes of Kochi. That’s how Maria Sibi, a digital marketing trainer, and Akhil Reghunath, an IT professional, decided to set up a pop-up venture called Midnight Dip on Stadium Link Road.
“We wanted to start something related to food because we genuinely love it,” Maria says. While studying the market trend, they noticed a gap — premium chocolate-based desserts were largely confined to high-end cafes, while street options compromised quality. Midnight Dip was born out of the idea of making premium-quality chocolate accessible on the streets.
Inspired by London’s popular street culture, the duo introduced chocolate-dipped strawberries as their primary product. “Other items emerged through trial and error — pairing chocolate with fruits, marshmallows and brownies,” says Maria. Priced between `49 and `199, the menu features multiple chocolate-based combinations.
The founders deliberately chose a mobile setup. “A shop comes with high rent and a deposit. We need to know whether people liked our products before investing in such a big way,” Maria explains. Operating from 8pm to 1am after their office hours, the location was chosen for convenience. “Despite the branding and marketing, we prefer quality. We use raw chocolate to prepare our own ganache-style sauce, which gives a richer taste,” Maria adds. “Marketing may bring people, but quality decides everything.”
The response has encouraged them to expand the kiosk model venture to food courts, their next plan.
Testing the ground with buns
Everything at Bun Cha is homemade, with preparations monitored by Safwan’s father, a chef. Sara and Safwan assist him while managing the sales and promotions. The outlet operates from 6pm to 10pm and remains closed on Monday. The Caramel Cream Bun has emerged as popular among the customers. The pricing starts from `30 and goes up to `100.
“This is our first venture, so we wanted to keep out of a traditional shop setup before taking a bigger risk,” says Safwan, who works in logistics. His childhood exposure to his father’s baking shop influenced his interest in business. Promotion happens on social media to build brand value. With the long-term goal to open a full-fledged cafe, Bun Cha is using the street as a testing ground.
Funding new dreams with coco
At Marine Drive and Queens Walkway, Coco Melt operates with a simple goal — growth without debt. Started by Muhammad Ali, who moved to Kochi for aviation studies, the venture was a way to repay his education loan. After working in the aviation field for a couple of months, he aspired to start a venture without a heavy investment.
“In most shops, the quantity is compromised at a lower price,” he says. Coco Melt was built around offering generous portions at affordable prices. The price ranges from `90 to `110.
The menu centres around chocolate brownies and brookies, with strawberry brownies for customers seeking fruit-based options. Kunafa with pistachio brownie has become popular among the customers. Initially, Ali planned a kiosk model, but when access became difficult, he adapted the pop-up model. “As a new venture, people won’t approach me. I have to take the product where the crowd is,” he smiles.
The early days were filled with loss, he adds. However, social media gradually changed it. Customers who saw the videos of the pop-up began seeking out Coco Melt, even requesting delivery to specific locations. “My goal is to expand without a massive initial capital,” Ali says.
A melting dessert pop-up
Opposite the Panampilly Nagar Central Park, Meltinn stands out as a dessert-only street venture. Run by two friends — Mohammed Razal, a 21-year-old aviation student and Arshad Abdulla, a 22-year-old pursuing CMA, the pop-up started from a shared desire to start a business without huge investment.
The menu is extensive — snickers cheese pudding, caramel pudding, Arabian bread pudding, tiramisu, bannoffie, mango float and passion fruit mousse. Operating between 5pm and 10pm, the shop remains closed on Mondays.
Meltinn focuses on curiosity-driven footfall. What stands out is its unique feedback board, filled with sticky notes of customer reviews. “New customers read them and decide what to try,” Razal explains.
The two founders aspire to expand the venture into a cafe in future. “For now, this helps us understand how successful the idea is among people,” says Arshad.
Egg Kulfi anyone?
In Tripunithura, a small kulfi stall run by 23-year-old Meenakshy S tells a story of resilience. The venture is the sole source of income for her four-member family — Meenakshy, her two younger brothers and their grandmother, Maya Murali.
The final-year Industrial Fisheries student began the venture when her grandmother expressed a wish to earn an income.
“We wanted to start something on our own, without taking loans or liabilities,” she says. With limited financial backing, they opted for a modest street kiosk.
The menu includes classic egg and chicken kulfi, a soft roll, made in a kulfi-machine, along with a few variations. Everything priced between `40 and `100. To ensure quality, Maya travelled to Coimbatore to learn the preparation process. The stall functions from 6pm to 9.30pm.
The venture is now a shared responsibility. When Meenakshy has exams, her brother takes charge of cooking and sales along with their grandmother.
More than just the income, the relationship built with customers keeps the venture going. “People who visit once usually return with their friends and family.”
Dishes are prepared on the spot as per the demand. While customers often suggest expanding the menu or opening a full-fledged shop, financial constraints remain a concern. “Expansion will only be considered once she and her brother complete their studies,” Maya explains. Until then, the street remains both their source of income and their safety net.