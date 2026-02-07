What’s popping in Kochi!

Kochi’s nightlife is a mish-mash of several kinds of business stories. There are the conventional ones with glossy-glassed cafes and rented commercial spaces, then the traditional roadside eateries that appear in the late evening with warm dosas, porottas and beef curries. The new trend is mobile carts and pop-up kiosks.

From Kaloor’s Stadium Link Road, Panampilly Nagar and Marine Drive to Tripunithura, the Gen Z generation of entrepreneurs are bidding bye to the traditional rented shop model. They are instead embracing asset-light, mobile ventures where overheads are less, and the crowd is pulled through social media rather than signage.

TNIE speaks to five such mobile food cart vendors about their experience.

A Midnight Dip

Two friends wanted to bring premium chocolates to the lanes of Kochi. That’s how Maria Sibi, a digital marketing trainer, and Akhil Reghunath, an IT professional, decided to set up a pop-up venture called Midnight Dip on Stadium Link Road.

“We wanted to start something related to food because we genuinely love it,” Maria says. While studying the market trend, they noticed a gap — premium chocolate-based desserts were largely confined to high-end cafes, while street options compromised quality. Midnight Dip was born out of the idea of making premium-quality chocolate accessible on the streets.

Inspired by London’s popular street culture, the duo introduced chocolate-dipped strawberries as their primary product. “Other items emerged through trial and error — pairing chocolate with fruits, marshmallows and brownies,” says Maria. Priced between `49 and `199, the menu features multiple chocolate-based combinations.

The founders deliberately chose a mobile setup. “A shop comes with high rent and a deposit. We need to know whether people liked our products before investing in such a big way,” Maria explains. Operating from 8pm to 1am after their office hours, the location was chosen for convenience. “Despite the branding and marketing, we prefer quality. We use raw chocolate to prepare our own ganache-style sauce, which gives a richer taste,” Maria adds. “Marketing may bring people, but quality decides everything.”

The response has encouraged them to expand the kiosk model venture to food courts, their next plan.