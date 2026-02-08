Kochi police deploy more drug-screening kits

KOCHI: The Kochi City police have commissioned more on-site, oral fluid screening kits. The newly inducted SoToxa analyser kits cost around Rs 12 lakh each.

This comes even as development of an indigenous, cost-effective and non-intrusive drug-detection device, in collaboration with Cusat researchers, is in the final phase.

Around 300 saliva-based drug-detection devices are being integrated into the force’s operations. “The use of these high-precision analyser kits will significantly enhance enforcement against drug abuse and help identify offenders without leaving room for evasion,” said T D Sunil Kumar, assistant commissioner of Kochi City police’s narcotic cell.

“The handheld portable analyser combines non-invasive oral fluid collection with rapid immunoassay technology to detect drug use. It delivers accurate on-site screening results within five to 10 minutes,” he added.

A top source with Kochi City police welcomed the induction, but flagged concerns. “We had earlier received around 100 drug-detection kits. However, despite being used in a few instances, they were never deployed widely and gradually fell into disuse due to maintenance issues and lack of adequate training,” he said.

He said that the devices require regular maintenance, including periodic replacement of consumable kits regardless of usage, and must be handled with care. “Moreover, the government does not provide dedicated funds for maintenance, forcing us to depend on support from organisations or individuals who come forward to help.”

“Like many such new initiatives, there is often enthusiasm during the launch and implementation phase, but follow-up and sustained usage tend to be neglected,” he added.