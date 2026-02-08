Vyttila flyover: The bridge on the river of hue and cry

KOCHI: The Vyttila flyover, constructed in 2021 as a solution to a perennial choke point, has instead turned one of Kerala’s busiest junctions into a daily traffic nightmare.

Nearly 1.5 lakh vehicles converge here every day from four major arterial city roads and a national highway, bearing testimony to what flawed planning and poor coordination can produce.

Interestingly, the bulk of the original problem remains, thanks in part to administrative inertia. “The overwhelming majority of vehicles passing through Vyttila are either turning towards SA Road, Tripunithura, or Kaniyampuzha/Eroor,” said D Dhanuraj, chairman of the Centre for Public Policy Research (CPPR).

These movements, he explained, are funnelled through narrow roads, inevitably creating chronic bottlenecks. In contrast, the elevated flyover remains relatively underutilised, as it primarily caters to inter-district traffic.

Studies, too, indicate that nearly 80% of traffic at Vyttila moves east to west, a flow the present junction design fails to accommodate efficiently.

Warnings about this were raised even before construction began, according to a road expert associated with the government. “But they were brushed aside. Within days of the flyover’s inauguration, confusion returned to the junction,” the expert said on condition of anonymity.

Since then, several review meetings and studies were held... and as many assurances. But these have yielded little or no results, the official added.

A flood of avenues

Much of the dilemma, experts said, stemmed from the invisible tango between various arms of the government. And this recently manifested itself in maintenance disputes over traffic signals at the junction, which ended up plunging the entire stretch into darkness.