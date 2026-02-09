Combing drive at migrant workers’ residences, lodges in Perumbavoor

KOCHI: Amid rising concerns over drug abuse and trafficking among migrant workers in Perumbavoor, the Ernakulam rural police carried out an extensive inspection drive at migrant workers’ residences, lodges, markets and bus stands, on Sunday.

The surprise combing operation, conducted under the direction of district police chief K S Sudarsan, involved over a 100 police personnel led by Perumbavoor ASP Hardik Meena, along with special teams from the excise department.

The drive resulted in the registration of nine cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, while three women were taken into custody for staying without valid documents, said a source with Ernakulam rural police.

Dog squads and bomb squads were also deployed as part of the inspections. Beyond enforcement, a Vigilance Committee was constituted to identify and address issues related to migrant workers living in Perumbavoor town and its surrounding areas, said the officer.

The Perumbavoor sub-divisional police officer will serve as the convener of the committee, with the Perumbavoor police station inspector as the joint convener. Presidents and vice-presidents of the Vengola and Vazhakulam panchayats, the chairman and members of the Perumbavoor municipality, representatives of political, religious, social and cultural organisations, and migrant worker representatives will be part of the committee. A meeting will held in the first week of every month at the Perumbavoor Sub-Divisional Police Office, the officer added.

Functions of vigilance committee