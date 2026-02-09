Mortal remains of Bengaluru man Suraj Lama cremated in Kalamassery

KOCHI: Suraj Lama, a Bengaluru man who went missing in Kochi after being deported from Kuwait and whose mortal remains were later found near the HMT premises in Kalamassery, was cremated on Kerala soil on Sunday.

Although his family had initially planned to take the mortal remains back to their hometown, the decision was dropped because of an advanced state of decomposition. The cremation was held at the public crematorium in Kalamassery.

The final rites began around 8.30am, with Suraj’s body carried on the shoulders of his relatives, including son Santon Lama. The last rites were performed by Santon in accordance with religious customs under the guidance of a priest arranged by the Kerala State Legal Services Authority officials who had extended legal assistance to the family.

Emotional scenes ensued after the pyre was lit as his family members and relatives were overcome with deep sorrow and grief.

Meanwhile, the family reiterated that Suraj’s death was not a natural one but a murder, and levelled serious allegations against the hospital authorities.

“The medical college staff failed to provide proper care to my husband. He could have survived had timely and adequate assistance been given. Serious lapses across the system, including on the part of the police and the airport authorities,” said Reena, the wife of the deceased.