Varapuzha archdiocese honours elected representatives

KOCHI: Varapuzha archdiocese metropolitan Archbishop Dr Joseph Kalathiparambil said that people’s representatives should strive to become strong role models in the family, society, the church, and that politics should be the voice of the marginalised.

He was speaking at the inauguration of ‘Thaddesadaram 2026’, an event organised by the Varapuzha Archdiocesan Political Affairs Committee to honour the 128 elected people’s representatives in the recent local body elections, who are members of the archdiocese.

The archbishop emphasised that local self-governments have great importance in the country’s administrative system and should make maximum use of the opportunities available to them to ensure equal justice to all sections of society and guarantee participatory governance.

Fr Francis Xavier Thannikaparambil, chairman of Varapuzha Archdiocesan Political Affairs Committee, presided over the event. KRLCC vice-president Joseph Jude delivered the keynote address. Vicar General Monsignor Mathew Kallinkal, MLA T J Vinod, Mayor V K Minimol, Archdiocese Pastoral Council general secretary Sherry J Thomas, Ernakulam district panchayat vice-president Sindu Jacob and others attended the event.