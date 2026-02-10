Kerala HC slams police for delay in getting Lama’s autopsy report

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Monday criticised the police for failing to produce the postmortem report of Bengaluru native Suraj Lama, whose decomposed body was found in a thicket in Kalamassery on November 30, 2025. Lama had gone missing after being deported from Kuwait and arriving in Kochi.

The investigating officer, who appeared before the court, informed the bench that the postmortem report had not yet been received. However, he informed the court that the report will be obtained on Tuesday.

Expressing shock over the delay, the court asked, “What system is in place here? It is shocking that the report has not been received.”

The court further questioned the officer, asking, “What exactly happened after the police registered the missing person case? What is the nature of the investigation now? How do you rule out even murder?” The Bench headed by Justice Devan Ramachandran observed that it cannot proceed further without knowing the cause of death and time of death of the missing person.

The court said that when a missing man case was given on October 8, and when people pointed him out to the police on October 10, why did the police not know this was the same missing person? What is the information about the body and how it was found there? How do the police know it was not murder? There are a lot of unanswered questions, said the court.