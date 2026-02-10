Reckless private buses on the rampage on Kochi streets; 271 accidents in 2025

KOCHI: The streets of Kochi bore the brunt of reckless and negligent driving last year as private buses were involved in as many as 271 road accidents across the city, marking a steady rise compared to previous years.
Data with the city police over the past three years point to a rise in accidents involving private buses and an increase in the number of people affected.
Although there was a slight decline in deaths from bus-related accidents in 2025 (16 fatalities) compared to 20 in the previous year, the gravity of the situation remains alarming given the continued occurrence of such incidents.
According to Shereef (name changed), who was recently injured in an accident involving a private bus in South Kalamassery, three out of five street pictures will invariably show rash driving and racing by private buses through narrow roads.
“Since the accident, there’s constant fear while riding my motorcycle... even a honk or the sound of a private bus’ air brake behind me triggers trauma,” he said.
The youth, belonging to Kozhikode but residing in Kalamassery, added that he was apprehensive of filing a complaint with the police as he feared a possible retaliation from the bus workers. Reckless driving by private buses on city roads has become an all-too-familiar sight, despite stringent action being taken in such instances. The issue has once again resurfaced as a matter of public concern following the tragic death of a nine-year-old boy who was allegedly run down by a speeding private bus in Kannamaly two weeks ago, said an officer with Kochi city police.
K A Mohamed Nizar, assistant commissioner with the west subdivision, said a meeting with representatives of private bus owners’ associations and bus employees was held on Friday, during which clear instructions were issued to strictly adhere to lawful and safe operating practices. “During the meeting, awareness sessions were held for bus owners, drivers, and conductors on road safety, speed regulation, vehicle inspections, and adherence to prescribed driving standards. In addition to the shadow police, we have also deployed police personnel to monitor and report instances of rash driving by private buses, either from strategic points across the city or from within the buses,” Nizar said.
The assistant commissioner added that there has been a slight decline in road accidents, including those involving private buses, and expressed hope that stricter enforcement in the coming days would yield better results.
Meanwhile, private bus operators refuted the allegations, attributing accidents to multiple factors such as poor road conditions, unscientific enforcement measures, frequent regulatory changes, and the pressure of adhering to tight service schedules.
“There is a common perception that private buses are responsible for major accidents due to rash driving, and whenever an accident occurs in the presence of a bus, the blame automatically falls on us. We admit that some individual incidents have occurred due to our fault, but it is unfair to blame an entire sector for it,” said Siraj, general secretary of the Ernakulam district unit of the Private Bus Operators’ Association.
Referring to an accident in South Kalamassery, in which a food delivery worker was killed, Siraj said CCTV footage clearly showed that the accident occurred after the motorcycle collided with a car and was then thrown onto a bus.
“Even in such cases, private buses end up being labelled as the offenders,” he added.