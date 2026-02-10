Reckless private buses on the rampage on Kochi streets; 271 accidents in 2025

KOCHI: The streets of Kochi bore the brunt of reckless and negligent driving last year as private buses were involved in as many as 271 road accidents across the city, marking a steady rise compared to previous years.

Data with the city police over the past three years point to a rise in accidents involving private buses and an increase in the number of people affected.

Although there was a slight decline in deaths from bus-related accidents in 2025 (16 fatalities) compared to 20 in the previous year, the gravity of the situation remains alarming given the continued occurrence of such incidents.

According to Shereef (name changed), who was recently injured in an accident involving a private bus in South Kalamassery, three out of five street pictures will invariably show rash driving and racing by private buses through narrow roads.

“Since the accident, there’s constant fear while riding my motorcycle... even a honk or the sound of a private bus’ air brake behind me triggers trauma,” he said.

The youth, belonging to Kozhikode but residing in Kalamassery, added that he was apprehensive of filing a complaint with the police as he feared a possible retaliation from the bus workers. Reckless driving by private buses on city roads has become an all-too-familiar sight, despite stringent action being taken in such instances. The issue has once again resurfaced as a matter of public concern following the tragic death of a nine-year-old boy who was allegedly run down by a speeding private bus in Kannamaly two weeks ago, said an officer with Kochi city police.