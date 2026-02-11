HMT Kalamassery should be transformed into manufacturing hub: BJP chief

KOCHI: If the BJP gets an opportunity to rule the state, the party will transform HMT Kalamassery into a manufacturing hub of machine and thus create lakhs of job opportunities for youngsters, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar told mediapersons in Kochi on Tuesday.

The former union minister, who visited the Kalamassery unit and held discussions with the management and representatives of employees, said he will take up the proposal for revival of the unit with the Union government.

“I visited HMT to understand what is ailing with the unit and what is holding back investments in Kerala. I think manufacturing is a big job creator and many states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra have received huge investments.

HMT in Kerala is one of the units that has tremendous potential to participate in the manufacturing revolution.

“I talked to the management and union representatives on how we can work together to transform HMT into a vibrant hub of manufacturing technology and create opportunity for youngsters who are going abroad in search of jobs. I think HMT Kalamassery can be an important part of the BJP’s strategy for Viksit Keralam.

The state government has not given any support to HMT during the past 10 years and it is for the new government to support the unit,” said Rajeev Chandrasekhar.