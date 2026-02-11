Police intensify crackdown on ‘drugged-driving’ in Kochi

KOCHI: Stepping up the fight against drug-impaired driving and related offences, Kochi city police have ordered an additional 1,000 mobile drug testing kits and intensified inspections across the city. In the initial phase, four special teams equipped with mobile testing kits have been deployed to conduct random checks at different locations and times, senior police officers said.
At present, around 300 testing kits are being distributed among the teams, while orders have already been placed for 1,000 more kits to expand the drive. Inspection teams are working in close coordination with the city control room, enabling quick deployment whenever complaints or intelligence inputs about drug offenders are received.
Reports from each team are being monitored on a daily basis, with the number of inspection teams set to be increased every week, a senior officer said. “In the initial stage, we are distributing 300 kits. We have also given orders for an additional 1,000 kits to strengthen the inspections,” the officer said.
Earlier, city police conducted random inspections at taxi stands, bus stands, and other public places, during which ganja and other narcotic substances were seized from drivers. However, identifying motorists driving under the influence of drugs remained a major challenge due to the lack of testing facilities.
The introduction of mobile drug testing kits has now addressed that gap, officers said. “With increasing inspections across different parts of the city, we expect a sharp reduction in such offences. Additional kits will further increase the number of checks. All teams have been directed to take strict action, including suspension of driving licence of offenders,” the officer added.
Sources said the cost of a single drug test is around `1,200. Efforts are under way to procure more kits. In Kochi, police arrested 2,475 drug suppliers in 2024, a figure that rose to 3,005 in 2025, reflecting the growing drug menace in the city.
According to police sources, senior officers including the city police commissioner are personally monitoring the progress of the inspections. There are also plans to intensify checks during the night. The second batch of 1,000 mobile testing kits is expected to arrive within the next two months.
Officers said the expanded availability of testing kits and frequent inspections are expected to act as a strong deterrent and help nab motorists who earlier believed they could escape punishment due to inadequate testing facilities.
