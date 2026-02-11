Police intensify crackdown on ‘drugged-driving’ in Kochi

KOCHI: Stepping up the fight against drug-impaired driving and related offences, Kochi city police have ordered an additional 1,000 mobile drug testing kits and intensified inspections across the city. In the initial phase, four special teams equipped with mobile testing kits have been deployed to conduct random checks at different locations and times, senior police officers said.

At present, around 300 testing kits are being distributed among the teams, while orders have already been placed for 1,000 more kits to expand the drive. Inspection teams are working in close coordination with the city control room, enabling quick deployment whenever complaints or intelligence inputs about drug offenders are received.

Reports from each team are being monitored on a daily basis, with the number of inspection teams set to be increased every week, a senior officer said. “In the initial stage, we are distributing 300 kits. We have also given orders for an additional 1,000 kits to strengthen the inspections,” the officer said.

Earlier, city police conducted random inspections at taxi stands, bus stands, and other public places, during which ganja and other narcotic substances were seized from drivers. However, identifying motorists driving under the influence of drugs remained a major challenge due to the lack of testing facilities.