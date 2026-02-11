Portuguese-era tombstone faces neglect in Fort Kochi

KOCHI: A stone inscription believed to be from colonial era has been lying neglected on the Fort Kochi beach walkway for nearly five years — exposed to foot traffic, sea air and, more recently, vandalism. The stone slab is located on the promenade, just past the Vasco Da Gama Square. Interestingly, it can be seen from the windows of Bastion Bungalow’s upper floor, where the state archaeology department maintains a wing.

Today, however, the structure is not so easy to locate, as vendors are using it as a platform to arrange goods. “Parts of its surface now show signs of damage as a result,” highlighted Raigon Stanley, Director of the Grey Book Museum and Archives. Before the walkway came to be, the stone slab, first discovered in 2002 near the Chinese fishing nets, was erected on the Square grounds, recalled nearby locals.

It was mounted in its current place during renovation works undertaken by the Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) in 2021. “It was close on the heels of the pandemic, and so, not many were paying attention,” recalled Ibrahim Thaha, a history enthusiast. Still, owing to its presumed historical value, CSML officials, heeding the concerns of locals, refrained from pouring concrete directly over the structure and affixing it with the walkway’s tile works.

The move resulted in half the stone slab being buried beneath the pavement. Only a segment protrudes above the surface, leaving only half the inscriptions readable, said Raigon. Heritage activists in Fort Kochi told TNIE that they had repeatedly pressed the authorities to conserve this structure. “However, no action has been taken yet,” Thaha said.

A letter sent to the Archaeological Survey of India in 2021 came back with a response that the matter fell under the archaeology department’s jurisdiction.