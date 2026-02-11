Traffic violations, illegal parking under scanner of Kochi police

KOCHI: The Kochi City Police have tightened traffic surveillance across the city to ease congestion and ensure pedestrian safety, with special focus on illegal parking and traffic violations.

Between February 1 and 10, the city police registered a total of 9,300 petty cases. Of these, 4,853 cases were booked for obstructive parking, 2,878 cases for footpath parking and 1,569 cases for zebra line violations.

Kochi City Police Commissioner Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar S also directed ground-level teams to intensify inspections and take firm action against vehicles causing traffic obstruction. Following his instructions, special squads were deployed on major roads, including MG Road, Banerji Road and Park Avenue Road, as well as at busy junctions, commercial and market areas, and near educational institutions.

The commissioner urged motorists to park only in designated areas and follow traffic regulations, adding that sustained surveillance and strict enforcement would continue to ensure public safety and smooth traffic movement.