Bhai Colony on edge after anti-drug board sparks crackdown, migrant workers allege stigma

KOCHI: The signboard that once stood at the entrance to Bhai Colony now lies torn on the ground. Taken down after police intervention, the notice may be gone, but the tension it triggered continues to linger in the migrant settlement of Kandanthara, Perumbavoor, home to over 4,000 workers, mostly from West Bengal.

The colony drew public attention after residents erected the board last month warning harm to those arriving seeking cannabis, drugs, or women. On February 8, police and excise officials conducted inspections in the area and registered nine drug-related cases.

When TNIE visited the colony on Wednesday, residents admitted that illegal activities had taken root in certain sections of the area but insisted that the entire community is now living under suspicion.

“Drugs were being sold openly in these streets for several years. There used to be frequent fights among those in an inebriated state. That was the situation for nearly 10 years,” said Hasan Mandal, who has been living here for a decade. “But since the drastic developments of the last month, things have started changing.

Yet, the fear persists. “We are not all drug sellers. We are here to earn a living. But there is a general feeling of misgiving towards us all. There have even been instances of attacks by locals on workers.”

Bhai Colony aka Bengali Colony was not always associated with crime. Senior residents recall that about 12 years ago, migrant workers started small eateries serving inexpensive rice and meat dishes prepared in their native style. The food soon attracted workers from other parts of Perumbavoor, gradually turning the settlement into a bustling hub.