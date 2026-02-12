Bhai Colony on edge after anti-drug board sparks crackdown, migrant workers allege stigma

KOCHI: The signboard that once stood at the entrance to Bhai Colony now lies torn on the ground. Taken down after police intervention, the notice may be gone, but the tension it triggered continues to linger in the migrant settlement of Kandanthara, Perumbavoor, home to over 4,000 workers, mostly from West Bengal.
The colony drew public attention after residents erected the board last month warning harm to those arriving seeking cannabis, drugs, or women. On February 8, police and excise officials conducted inspections in the area and registered nine drug-related cases.
When TNIE visited the colony on Wednesday, residents admitted that illegal activities had taken root in certain sections of the area but insisted that the entire community is now living under suspicion.
“Drugs were being sold openly in these streets for several years. There used to be frequent fights among those in an inebriated state. That was the situation for nearly 10 years,” said Hasan Mandal, who has been living here for a decade. “But since the drastic developments of the last month, things have started changing.
Yet, the fear persists. “We are not all drug sellers. We are here to earn a living. But there is a general feeling of misgiving towards us all. There have even been instances of attacks by locals on workers.”
Bhai Colony aka Bengali Colony was not always associated with crime. Senior residents recall that about 12 years ago, migrant workers started small eateries serving inexpensive rice and meat dishes prepared in their native style. The food soon attracted workers from other parts of Perumbavoor, gradually turning the settlement into a bustling hub.
A resident who requested anonymity claimed he had repeatedly alerted police to the drug sales happening in broad daylight. “Those suppliers trapped me by planting drugs in my house. I went to jail.”
The sale of drugs has stopped following the recent inspection, he said.
The crackdown, however, has also led to heightened vigilance by local residents. Migrant workers claim that some have begun demanding identity cards and questioning people found roaming the area at night. Such incidents were reported as recently as Tuesday.
K M Mahinkutty, who lives around 200 m from the colony, defended the move. “For years, people have been coming here at night to buy drugs and engage in antisocial activities. We submitted several petitions, but no action was taken. Recently, we stopped two youngsters and found them to have transferred an amount of `8,900 to someone in Bhai Colony for narcotics. When we examined their phones, we were shocked to see messages of other students seeking information on the drug pushers,” he said. “All this forced locals to put up the signboard.”
Vengola panchayat president Shameeda Shereef said the anger was not directed at migrant workers. “Only a small section is involved in illegal activities. We support migrant labourers. But the area had become unsafe. People reacted because authorities have remained silent for long. With police remaining mute spectators, residents launched night inspections.”
She alleged that police filed a case against her husband last week, accusing him of attacking a migrant worker. “The situation will return to normalcy only if police maintain strict vigil,” she added.
District police chief K S Sudarshan said inspections are being conducted at various hours and warned against vigilantism. “The public should not conduct searches or demand identity cards. Any suspicious activity must be reported. Action will be taken against those who take the law into their own hands,” he said.