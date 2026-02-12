Revamped Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium ready for ISL; Blasters to play on February 22

KOCHI: Having underwent a major revamp, the Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) International Stadium in Kaloor is all set to host the Indian Super League, the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) declared on Wednesday.

The stadium, which will host the first ISL home match of Kerala Blasters on February 22, has an upgraded field of play – now maintained by the GCDA – new seats, increased seating capacity of 50,000, and upgraded toilet facilities and dressing rooms.

“The new agreement was reached with Kerala Blasters FC with a reduced rent of Rs 2 lakh per game in a one-time format. The agreement was reached following the intervention of the club and the All India Football Federation, to keep the games in Kochi itself,” said GCDA chairperson K Chandran Pillai.

The stadium was caught in controversies, as it was handed over to a private agency through the Sports Kerala Foundation for renovation earlier, in anticipation of the visit of the Argentina national team and its star Lionel Messi in November.

Meanwhile, opening up about the club’s financial difficulties amid uncertainties that loomed over Indian football last year and the delay in conducting the top-tier league, Blasters CEO Abhik Chatterjee said there was a point when they were going to shut down owing to huge financial constraints.

Blasters are set to face Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the ISL season’s opener on Saturday with a completely rebuilt squad. “The expectation is to build a new team and gain the best performance out of it. However, the reality is, this is not the best we have had,” said team coach David Catala, pointing out the huge layoffs in the club in previous months.