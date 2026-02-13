Amid calls for talks, Kochi corporation to review Marine Drive vending zone project

KOCHI: Kochi corporation’s plan to relocate street vendors from Marine Drive to a designated zone along Shanmugham Road is set to be reviewed, with the civic body keen to proceed with the project.

Meanwhile, business stakeholders under the Marine Drive Stakeholders Association (M-DASH) have sought wider discussions, expressing concern over the unscientific allotment of vending spaces.

Following the High Court directive in January 2025 limiting operations to authorised street vendors with valid ID and certificates, the corporation is planning to implement the project with necessary amendments.

“We have to continue the project. The council must meet to discuss the issue. The plan was to retain existing vendors and prevent new stalls from coming up. But as vendors and residents associations in the area opposed the move, we will have to amend the plan and get the approval of the state government,” a corporation official said.

Mayor V K Minimol said the council will discuss the issue and take necessary steps. “The issue is under consideration. Since officials and heads of departments are busy with the budget, we will hold detailed discussions after the budget,” she said.