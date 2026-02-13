Church stands by Mar Thazhath’s remarks on 'external interference'

KOCHI: The Syro-Malabar Church has defended the recent remarks of Thrissur archbishop Andrews Thazhath regarding interference of external forces in what it termed as “even the church’s trivial matters”.
In a letter addressed to the media, church public relations officer (PRO) Fr Tom Olikkarott said the community stands united with the archbishop, who spoke based on his convictions and the information he received. The bishop’s observations are serious in nature, the letter, issued by the church’s media commission, said.
Mar Thazhath, the former president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI), had in an interview to the Deepika daily earlier this month talked about challenges faced by Christians in Kerala and other states. He referenced the attacks on Christians by “extremist organisations” and mentioned that “external forces” are interfering in the matters of the church to create disunity. “The archbishop was sharing information he had received,” the letter said, adding that following publication of the interview, certain people with vested interests have been trying to divert attention from the issues raised.
“Nowhere in the interview did the archbishop criticise or blame other religions, religious leaders, or religious beliefs. He did not say anything detrimental to religious harmony.
His frank statements are being misinterpreted by those with selfish interests, and they have been attacking him. The Syro-Malabar Church strongly condemns such trends,” Fr Olikkarott said.
‘Allegations baseless’
Taking exception to the letter, the Archdiocese Protection Committee said the media commission is trying to whitewash the statements made by Mar Thazhath. The bishop’s observations in the interview have polarised the state on religious grounds, committee spokesperson Fr Jose Vailikodath said.
“Archbishop Thazhath’s accusation that the Popular Front of India had a hand in the church’s liturgical disputes is baseless. He has been making such allegations since 2023,” Fr Vailikodath said in a statement. According to him, Mar Thazhath was unable to substantiate his allegations when asked to do so by the synod.
“The media commission’s statement that Archbishop Thazhath has not accused other religions is contrary to reality. PFI is a banned Islamic organisation,” he added.