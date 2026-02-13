Church stands by Mar Thazhath’s remarks on 'external interference'

KOCHI: The Syro-Malabar Church has defended the recent remarks of Thrissur archbishop Andrews Thazhath regarding interference of external forces in what it termed as “even the church’s trivial matters”.

In a letter addressed to the media, church public relations officer (PRO) Fr Tom Olikkarott said the community stands united with the archbishop, who spoke based on his convictions and the information he received. The bishop’s observations are serious in nature, the letter, issued by the church’s media commission, said.

Mar Thazhath, the former president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI), had in an interview to the Deepika daily earlier this month talked about challenges faced by Christians in Kerala and other states. He referenced the attacks on Christians by “extremist organisations” and mentioned that “external forces” are interfering in the matters of the church to create disunity. “The archbishop was sharing information he had received,” the letter said, adding that following publication of the interview, certain people with vested interests have been trying to divert attention from the issues raised.

“Nowhere in the interview did the archbishop criticise or blame other religions, religious leaders, or religious beliefs. He did not say anything detrimental to religious harmony.