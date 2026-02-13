CIAL, India Post push for 'farmer-to-plate' export

KOCHI: In a move to democratise exports and bring small producers into global supply chains, Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) is working on a new initiative with India Post.
Once implemented, it will allow farmers and artisans to export goods from even the state’s remotest villages.
The proposal “seeks to leverage India Post’s village-level network and Kochi airport’s growing cargo infrastructure to create an end-to-end export pathway for perishables, handicrafts and small-scale produce,” said a CIAL official.
Under the plan, India Post offices, would act as first-mile connection points. Shipments consolidated through the postal network would then be routed to Kochi airport, where CIAL would provide necessary cargo handling, clearances and international connectivity.
“The idea is simple: farmer to plate,” the official said, adding, “A small farmer or artisan should be able to export without having to navigate the complexity of larger exporters or logistics firms.”
An India Post official told TNIE that the initiative is in line with the Post’s own Dak Ghar Niryat Kendra initiative, which aims to simplify the export process for small traders, artisans and MSMEs. “Initial discussions with CIAL have already taken place. The upcoming cargo summit at Kochi airport is expected to iron out the finer details,” the official said
India Post, like CIAL, is betting big on the initiative. CIAL had promised exclusive spaces should India Post want to expand or take up large scale parcels.
CIAL general manager (cargo) Sathesh Kumar Pai said the initiative is part of a broader effort to position Kochi as a multi-modal cargo hub, integrating air, sea , road and rail logistics.
Kochi airport already plays a pivotal role in Kerala’s cargo ecosystem, accounting for nearly 57% of the state’s estimated Rs 35,000-crore annual cargo turnover.
The India Post initiative aligns with CIAL’s other expansion plans, including a new logistics hub, a proposed pack house for agricultural exports (this will help parcels to foreign countries adhere to the norms there), and efforts to secure relevant certification to boost pharmaceutical exports.
Officials said lack of awareness and procedural knowledge remains one of the biggest barriers for small exports. To address this, CIAL plans to set up an incubation centre for export promotion, offering guidance on documentation, regulatory compliance and market access.