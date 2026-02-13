CIAL, India Post push for 'farmer-to-plate' export

KOCHI: In a move to democratise exports and bring small producers into global supply chains, Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) is working on a new initiative with India Post.

Once implemented, it will allow farmers and artisans to export goods from even the state’s remotest villages.

The proposal “seeks to leverage India Post’s village-level network and Kochi airport’s growing cargo infrastructure to create an end-to-end export pathway for perishables, handicrafts and small-scale produce,” said a CIAL official.

Under the plan, India Post offices, would act as first-mile connection points. Shipments consolidated through the postal network would then be routed to Kochi airport, where CIAL would provide necessary cargo handling, clearances and international connectivity.

“The idea is simple: farmer to plate,” the official said, adding, “A small farmer or artisan should be able to export without having to navigate the complexity of larger exporters or logistics firms.”

An India Post official told TNIE that the initiative is in line with the Post’s own Dak Ghar Niryat Kendra initiative, which aims to simplify the export process for small traders, artisans and MSMEs. “Initial discussions with CIAL have already taken place. The upcoming cargo summit at Kochi airport is expected to iron out the finer details,” the official said

India Post, like CIAL, is betting big on the initiative. CIAL had promised exclusive spaces should India Post want to expand or take up large scale parcels.