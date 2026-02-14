Traffic curbs ahead of Shivaratri in Aluva

KOCHI: In connection with the Shivaratri celebrations, police have imposed traffic regulations in Aluva town and surrounding areas from 4 pm on Sunday, February 15, to 2 pm on February 16 to manage heavy pilgrim inflow.

All vehicles, including KSRTC buses heading to Manappuram, must proceed via Seminarypadi-GCDA Road-Ayurveda Hospital route. Separate grounds have been arranged at Manappuram for parking KSRTC buses and private vehicles, with one-way traffic in force. Vehicles from Manappuram must proceed through Old Desam Road to Paravoor Kavala.

No vehicles will be permitted from Thottakkattukara Junction to Manappuram. Service buses from Varapuzha and Edayar must drop passengers at Thottakkattukara and return via UC College and Kadungalloor. Buses from Angamaly must drop passengers at Paravoor Kavala and return.

From 8pm on Saturday to 2pm on Sunday, no vehicles will be allowed from Bank Junction to Mahatma Gandhi Town Hall Road. Parking along highways and NH margins is prohibited. Only pedestrian movement via the bridge from Aluva Palace Kadavu to Manappuram will be allowed.