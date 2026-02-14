Virtual reality museum in Kochi brings freedom fighter Ahammedunni back to life

KOCHI: In a deeply emotional and surreal moment, Noorjahan watched her father speak again — decades after his death. The voice, the gestures, the conviction — all recreated through virtual reality. The occasion was the launch of a virtual reality (VR) museum dedicated to freedom fighter and Constituent Assembly member V C Ahammedunni, unveiled by Industries Minister P Rajeeve at the UC College in Aluva.

Built using cutting-edge immersive technology, the museum — developed by XR Horizon founder and CEO Densil Antony — allows visitors to see and hear Ahammedunni’s historic speeches and relive the defining moments of his life. For Noorjahan, it was overwhelming.

She witnessed, almost face-to-face, her father delivering one of his powerful speeches — a moment made possible through digital reconstruction.

The museum brings alive the journey of the leader from his participation in India’s freedom struggle to his role in the Constituent Assembly and his contributions to nation-building. Rare photographs, archival material, and key milestones from his public life have been digitally recreated in immersive 3D.

Minister Rajeeve, who spearheaded the initiative, said the project was designed to connect younger generations with the legacy of leaders like Ahammedunni.

“Virtual reality labs will soon be set up in schools to help students understand the life and contributions of Ahammedunni through immersive experience,” he said, adding that the museum would be further expanded by incorporating more archival records and available speeches, and upgraded into a metaverse application.