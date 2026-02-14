Will Tripunithura's municipal mall see a revival?

T K Ramakrishnan Municipal Mall has long been a landmark of Kannankulangara junction in Tripunithura. A building people always noticed more for what it lacked than what it offered.
Since its inauguration in 2020, it has carried a peculiar reputation. Being named after the prominent CPM leader did not save the municipality’s building from becoming fodder for memes on social media. Silence followed. Shops did not open. The clean white paint began to fade.
Shutters stayed down. The mall slowly turned into a symbol of stalled ambition.
For years, the large structure stood mostly vacant at the busy junction. For locals, it became part of the urban background — a building that existed, but did not function.
Earlier attempts by the Tripunithura municipality to lease out space that was built at Rs 10 crore failed to attract serious bidders.
“We invited tenders to use the building as a mall twice, but the response was unimpressive. It was also the Covid period, where economic activities were at an all-time low,” recalls former Tripunithura municipality chairperson, Rema Santhosh.
The lack of footfall and uncertainty over commercial viability kept private players away. Plans were afoot to make it into a mini IT hub, but that too failed to take off due to a lack of competition and high rent.
“There were big IT companies from Mumbai who were interested in using the space, but backed out, stating the monthly rent of `45 lakh,” she adds.
The T K Ramakrishnan Mall thus became one of the two shopping complexes built by the municipality that struggled to find tenants after completion. The other shopping complex, the A G Raghavan Memorial Shopping Complex at Statue junction, today fares better in comparison.
It was after the municipality approved the revised draft proposal to repurpose the space as a shopping complex and re-invited tenders, easing certain conditions, that interested parties actively started seeking private participation, Rema informs.
“We also added a reservation for people from SC backgrounds to get space in the complex to run their business.”
Municipal officials have since then spoken about converting the structure into a functional shopping complex focused on daily-use services rather than large retail brands. Small shops, offices, service centres and eateries form part of that vision. The upcoming Saravana Bhavan outlet appears to be the result of this approach.
“There are many requests from interested parties. Some rooms in the complex have multiple requests from different businesses. In such a case, we might opt for an auction,” says P L Babu, the newly elected chairperson of the Tripunithura municipality.
He informs that a variety of businesses are interested in using the space, including hotels, restaurants, small IT firms, and motorcycle showrooms. “The functioning of the multiplex on the top floor is also being discussed.”
“We will be floating more tenders soon. Interested parties are welcome to send in their applications. It is a prime spot, right on the highway, and deserves to become a lively area,” says Radhika Varma, vice-chairperson of the Tripunithura municipality.
The renewed activities surrounding the building have sparked instant reactions from residents. Some welcomed the change, arguing that any activity was better than emptiness. “Whatever comes up here should bring some life and light to the area,” says Remya Venkateshan, 45, a homemaker and resident of Thampan Lane near the mall.
“There are supermarkets, medical shops and other essential services not far from here. So what we need now is some vibrancy.”
The History
Remya grew up in the area and recalls never seeing the plot in good shape. It was abandoned and overgrown with shrubs. “I used to pluck flowers from there for Onam, but was never allowed to venture too deep,” she says.
According to residents, the land once belonged to a family of traditional Ayurvedic vaidyars who had no heirs, leading to its eventual abandonment. Over time, stories of the place being haunted or cursed circulated.
“These are stories I heard from my grandmother. I cannot claim whether they are true,” she adds. Eventually, the municipality stepped in and acquired the land to develop it.
Nandakumar T K, president of the Kannankulangara East Residents Association, recalls decades of neglect. He says the persistent inaction led residents to protest and form the association nearly 17 years ago.
“One of the main reasons for forming our association was this plot where the mall now stands. It was a dumping yard and a hotspot for miscreants. Even during construction, waste was stored inside the half-built structure. We became fed up and protested,” he recalls.
Both Remya and Nanandakumar believe the space can improve residents’ convenience and well-being. “We do not have a space to conduct events like free medical camps. We have to depend on private clubs. A small hall that can accommodate 150 to 200 people would be very useful,” says Nanandakumar.
People speak
The junction connects residential pockets, temples and local markets. People suggest a mix of services — a bank branch, a public reading room, a co-working space, a play area for children or even a hypermarket.
“It could become a good evening hangout spot. There are not many options for people to gather and spend time here. A food court, a bookstore or a coffee shop would be good additions,” says Surya P S, who works at Infopark.
For now, the ‘mall’ stands as it always has, solid, visible and impossible to ignore. The structure now has a chance at revival, and may no longer be a reminder of what did not work.
