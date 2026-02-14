Will Tripunithura's municipal mall see a revival?

The History

Remya grew up in the area and recalls never seeing the plot in good shape. It was abandoned and overgrown with shrubs. “I used to pluck flowers from there for Onam, but was never allowed to venture too deep,” she says.

According to residents, the land once belonged to a family of traditional Ayurvedic vaidyars who had no heirs, leading to its eventual abandonment. Over time, stories of the place being haunted or cursed circulated.

“These are stories I heard from my grandmother. I cannot claim whether they are true,” she adds. Eventually, the municipality stepped in and acquired the land to develop it.

Nandakumar T K, president of the Kannankulangara East Residents Association, recalls decades of neglect. He says the persistent inaction led residents to protest and form the association nearly 17 years ago.

“One of the main reasons for forming our association was this plot where the mall now stands. It was a dumping yard and a hotspot for miscreants. Even during construction, waste was stored inside the half-built structure. We became fed up and protested,” he recalls.

Both Remya and Nanandakumar believe the space can improve residents’ convenience and well-being. “We do not have a space to conduct events like free medical camps. We have to depend on private clubs. A small hall that can accommodate 150 to 200 people would be very useful,” says Nanandakumar.

People speak

The junction connects residential pockets, temples and local markets. People suggest a mix of services — a bank branch, a public reading room, a co-working space, a play area for children or even a hypermarket.

“It could become a good evening hangout spot. There are not many options for people to gather and spend time here. A food court, a bookstore or a coffee shop would be good additions,” says Surya P S, who works at Infopark.

For now, the ‘mall’ stands as it always has, solid, visible and impossible to ignore. The structure now has a chance at revival, and may no longer be a reminder of what did not work.

Remya grew up in the area and recalls never seeing the plot in good shape. It was abandoned and overgrown with shrubs. “I used to pluck flowers from there for Onam, but was never allowed to venture too deep,” she says.

According to residents, the land once belonged to a family of traditional Ayurvedic vaidyars who had no heirs, leading to its eventual abandonment. Over time, stories of the place being haunted or cursed circulated.

“These are stories I heard from my grandmother. I cannot claim whether they are true,” she adds. Eventually, the municipality stepped in and acquired the land to develop it.

Nandakumar T K, president of the Kannankulangara East Residents Association, recalls decades of neglect. He says the persistent inaction led residents to protest and form the association nearly 17 years ago.

“One of the main reasons for forming our association was this plot where the mall now stands. It was a dumping yard and a hotspot for miscreants. Even during construction, waste was stored inside the half-built structure. We became fed up and protested,” he recalls.

Both Remya and Nanandakumar believe the space can improve residents’ convenience and well-being. “We do not have a space to conduct events like free medical camps. We have to depend on private clubs. A small hall that can accommodate 150 to 200 people would be very useful,” says Nanandakumar.

People speak

The junction connects residential pockets, temples and local markets. People suggest a mix of services — a bank branch, a public reading room, a co-working space, a play area for children or even a hypermarket.

“It could become a good evening hangout spot. There are not many options for people to gather and spend time here. A food court, a bookstore or a coffee shop would be good additions,” says Surya P S, who works at Infopark.

For now, the ‘mall’ stands as it always has, solid, visible and impossible to ignore. The structure now has a chance at revival, and may no longer be a reminder of what did not work.