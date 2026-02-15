Cochin Shipyard well placed to benefit from India’s maritime push

KOCHI: As India moves to expand its shipbuilding capacity and figure in the world’s top 5 shipbuilding nations by 2047, Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) is one of the public sector yards well placed to benefit from this investment push and policy overhaul.

Speaking at the COMARSEM 2026 maritime seminar in Kochi recently, DG of Shipping Shyam Jagannathan explained, “The renowned focus on shipbuilding was driven by the need to quickly scale up domestic capacity and reduce India’s dependence on foreign fleets,” especially given the geopolitical shifts of the time.

Last year, the central government rolled out a `69,700+ crore maritime revival package. Of this, close to `20,000 crore has been earmarked for expanding shipbuilding infrastructure. CSL, which now harbours ambitions to capitalise on Kochi’s legacy shipbuilding brownfields, aligns closely with this development scheme.

Shyam said strengthening existing yards was “critical because they already had skilled manpower and operational experience. Greenfield yards take time. Strengthening what already exists allows capacity to come online much faster.”

Another policy change likely to benefit CSL is the decision to treat large commercial ships as infrastructure assets, which alters access to long-term finance.“Once ships are recognised as infrastructure, access to capital changes completely. Like, in terms of tenure, cost and risk perception,” the official noted. This may invariably boost public sector demand.

The government also plans to aggregate demand through state-owned entities, with over 350 vessels proposed to be built domestically over the coming years. “With this initial push, private players can follow with confidence,” the DG Shipping said. CSL, which operates across shipbuilding, repair and maintenance, is seen as well placed to benefit from this demand.