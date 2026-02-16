Sensor develops snag, Ernakulam dist’s lone ‘ammathottil’ shut for 8 months

KOCHI: For almost eight months, a safe haven for abandoned newborns in Ernakulam has remained closed, raising concerns about the safety of infants left at the facility. The only ammathottil in the district, established next to the Ernakulam General Hospital, is managed by the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCW).

“The facility has not been operational for the past seven to eight months. During this period, we found two infants on the premises. With the ammathottil closed, we have deployed increased security to monitor drop offs,” an official with the General Hospital said.

Meanwhile, KSCCW officials said the ammathootil will be revived within a month. “The facility was closed after the sensors installed to send signals to hospital staff in case of a drop off started malfunctioning. Without proper surveillance and security, we were left hamstrung -- without the ability to take immediate action. This could have led to safety issues and resulted in the harm of infants,” said K S Arun Kumar, KSCCW district vice president.

The system is meant to alert hospital staff and KSCCW officials when an infant is abandoned. It also ensures the confidentiality of persons leaving the child. However, damage to the system puts the lives of abandoned newborns at risk. “Stray dogs are a concern in the area. We have asked the agency to expedite repair work,” Arun Kumar added.

The renovated ammathottil, with sensors and hi-tech cameras, was inaugurated in 2020. The facility was set up at a cost of Rs 5.5 lakh, using funds allotted by MLA John Fernandez. But poor maintenance has seen the system develop technical issues and go offline multiple times.