16-year-old girl’s suicide: Investigators struggle to establish Korean connection

KOCHI: Unfolding further details in the death of a 16-year-old girl from Chottanikkara, who was found drowned in a quarry pond, the special investigation team has intensified efforts to verify whether any genuine Korean connection existed in the case. The deceased was an ardent fan of Korean films, web series and music, and had also been trying to learn the language, said a top source with Ernakulam Rural Police.

“We are primarily probing whether there existed any specific individual or group behind the alleged Korean contact. So far, there is no digital evidence confirming such a person. The victim’s mobile phone has been sent to the regional forensic laboratory in Thiruvananthapuram to retrieve data, including her Instagram accounts and chat histories. The results will take time,” Ernakulam district police chief K S Sudarsan told TNIE.

He added that there is no confirmed information regarding an alleged Instagram account named ‘Black Venom,’ and it has not been established whether the girl followed any such page.