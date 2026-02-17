Luxury trap: How drug rackets lure youth with iPhones and easy money

KOCHI: The lure of a luxurious lifestyle, high-end smartphones, branded clothes, nightlife, and social media glamour, is pushing many youngsters in the city into the dangerous web of drug trafficking.

Excise and Kochi city police officials said that a pattern has emerged during recent crackdowns: several young peddlers arrested in narcotics cases were carrying high-end iPhones, many of them purchased on EMI. During interrogation, some admitted that beyond addiction, they entered the trade to repay instalments and sustain an expensive lifestyle. What starts as a means to earn quick money soon turns into a trap that is hard to escape.

Despite repeated arrests and jail terms, many offenders return to the trade soon after release. TNIE recently spoke to two youngsters in their 20s who had just completed a year behind bars. One of them, Binoy (name changed), was candid about his future plans. “Have to resume the old business and get in touch with a new supply network. Once you are into this trade, it is difficult to get out of this drug web,” he said.

There are many such peddlers who repeatedly commit the offence. To curb such habitual offenders, police invoke the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PITNDPS) Act, 1988, which allows preventive detention for up to one year without bail. However, officials admit that such detention rarely changes the attitude of hardened repeat offenders. When asked about the PITNDPS law, Binoy downplayed its impact.

“Such measures take time and are rarely enforced. You can check how many have been detained under those provisions. I have to stay in this to sustain my lifestyle,” he said.