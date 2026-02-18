Body of havildar handed over to family in Kochi

KOCHI: Grief filled the air as relatives arrived in Kochi on Tuesday to receive the body of the havildar who lost his life after jumping off a multi-storey building on MG Road. Brother of the deceased, along with other family members, received the body and left for their hometown to perform the final rites, police said.

“After completing the procedures and formalities, the family departed with the mortal remains. Officials in charge of his military unit were also present. The family is not in a state to respond further at this time, and a detailed investigation, including recording of statements from the relatives, will be carried out in due course,” the officer added.

The deceased, identified as Maram Kesava Reddy, a native of Telangana, was found dead on Saturday noon after local residents alerted the police about an unclothed man who had fallen from atop a prominent jewellery outlet building in the city.

The man died on the spot. Preliminary investigation suggested that Reddy, a havildar with the 108 Engineer Regiment posted in Ladakh, was on leave and had travelled to Sabarimala. His wife and parents, who had accompanied him, halted in Kochi when Reddy went to Sabarimala. After returning from Sabarimala, he had a tiff with his wife and went outside. The wife came to know about the incident only after the police contacted her.