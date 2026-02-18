Bringing up the boys, the right way

Who is talking to the boys? Especially at a time when teenagers are increasingly turning to the internet for answers about identity, masculinity and relationships?

World over, experts have been saying, the unmonitored digital consumption has created a generation of young boys, even more emotionally vulnerable than before.

That’s where The Gentle Boys Club, an NGO founded by Priyamvada Mehra, comes in. The team is attempting to create change, by building a space where conversation, emotional literacy and self-awareness take centre stage.

The initiative recently conducted its pilot workshop in Kochi, in association with The Little Big Festival, bringing together around 12 boys aged between 13 and 17.

The session marked the beginning of what the team hopes will become a sustained engagement with young boys in Kerala, and eventually, beyond.

“We’re a relatively new organisation, and are just starting our work in India. It’s exciting because we’re trying to fill a huge gap that exists,” shares Priyamvada, who has studied Social Work at Delhi University and is settled in Amsterdam.

"Having grown up in Delhi", Priyamvada says she has witnessed, "how deeply normalised violence and gender inequality can be." The system is broken, she adds. “Most people don’t even realise they are living with abuse because it is so normalised. So I started thinking — what if we work with boys before these ideas harden?”