Custodial harassment: Kerala HC seeks footage from police station

KOCHI: In a response to an alleged custodial harassment incident involving a pregnant woman and her husband who were reportedly summoned and verbally abused despite her fragile state, the High Court directed the police to produce CCTV footage from the police station concerned.

The directive came while considering a petition filed by a couple, Shilji Noel, 36, of Kumbalangi, and Noel, 36, of Palluruthy — both teachers employed in Rajasthan, who approached the court with a writ petition alleging police harassment.

“The court directed the state government to produce the CCTV footage from the station, specifically covering the period during which the petitioners were present there,” said Gautham Krishna E J, counsel for the petitioners.

Shilji, who was in a critical stage of a high-risk pregnancy, had allegedly been subjected to relentless harassment and life-threatening acts by her sister-in-law and her sister, which had earlier led to a miscarriage. When the couple approached the Palluruthy station to lodge a complaint, officials reportedly dismissed it as a “family dispute,” refused to register an FIR, and made her wait for over three hours to obtain an acknowledgement receipt.