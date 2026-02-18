Global spice meet in Kochi to discuss tariff volatility, residue norms

KOCHI: Spice exporters, processors, buyers, regulators from Asia, Europe and North America will converge in Kochi from February 23 to 26 to discuss challenges faced by the industry including tariff volatility, residue norms, reciprocal trade regulations and evolving sanitary requirements.

The ninth edition of the International Spice Conference, being organised by the All India Spices Exporters Forum, happens at a time when India, the world’s largest producer and exporter of spices, is recalibrating its trade strategies in response to shifting tariff regimes and heightened regulatory scrutiny in key importing markets.

Former CEO of the NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant will inaugurate the conference at Hotel Le Meridien on February 23. The event will also witness the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the European Spice Association.

A key highlight will be the Crop and Market Intelligence segment, presenting production forecasts and demand–supply assessments for turmeric, ginger, cumin, chilli, black pepper, Mediterranean herbs, Chinese-origin spices and dehydrated products.