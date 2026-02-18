Infopark phase III will be ‘AI-native’ city: CEO

KOCHI: Instead of integrating technology into existing cities at a later stage, an AI-native city should function with artificial intelligence as its core foundation right from the planning stage. This model will be adopted for the third phase of development of Kochi Infopark, which will be an ‘AI-native’ city, Infopark CEO Susanth Kurunthil said on Tuesday.

He was speaking at a panel discussion on ‘Cognitive infrastructure for sustainable and resilient futures’ at the India AI Impact Summit organised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, in New Delhi.

As part of the project, there are plans to develop a ‘City Brain’ that will collect real-time data from roads, buildings, pipelines, public spaces and other urban infrastructure and analyse it.

The integrated township, spread across 565 acres, will feature interconnected urban systems managed by advanced technologies that are secure and capable of self-adjusting based on changing conditions. He added that this will make the city safer and more adaptable.

He also explained the potential risks associated with the use of AI technologies. He noted that changes in algorithms and security concerns arising from reduced human oversight must be anticipated. Errors in algorithms could potentially disrupt the entire technological network of the township, which is a major challenge.

