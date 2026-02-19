Kochi's Seaport-Airport Road project stirs to life after two decades in limbo

KOCHI: The revival of the long-delayed Seaport-Airport Road project has entered the fast lane, with preparatory work commencing on the HMT-NAD section on Wednesday in the presence of Industries Minister P Rajeeve.

The minister later told reporters that tender procedures for the stretch, part of the project’s second phase, would be completed by March 1, following which the road construction would begin. Once completed, the new stretch will link the Seaport-Airport Road to a 1.9-kilometre section built in 2021 after acquiring private land in HMT Colony, Kalamassery. The development is expected to bring relief to local residents who have been demanding completion of the corridor for over two decades.

While the first phase work began in 2003, the project remained stalled.“It was delays in securing land from the central government that stalled the project,” Rajeeve said. According to him, the Centre was not willing to hand over land belonging to HMT and the Naval Armament Depot (NAD) in time for the project. That was despite Kerala’s own A K Antony serving as the defence minister for a term, the minister pointed out.