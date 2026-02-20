Concerns over LED advert boards force corporation to act

KOCHI: The digital advertisement boards installed by Kochi corporation, with the stated aim to enhance the city’s aesthetic appeal and improve safety, have been getting a bad rap, amid concerns over accidents and road safety. Installed recently, based on the decision of the previous council, several complaints have been raised in various corners regarding placement.

“The board installed near the bridge in Valanjambalam invites accidents. It should have been installed in a safe area without troubling commuters and pedestrians. The corporation should take action to remove the board and install it in a different location,” said S Sasikala, councillor of Ravipuram division.

The LED boards were installed as part of the poster-free Kochi initiative, aimed at replacing illegal and unsafe hoardings and flex boards in the city, based on the directive of the High Court. The aim of implementing the project was to improve the aesthetics and create a more organised environment.

The previous LDF-led council has proposed to install as many as 350 LED master boards. So far, 18 boards have been installed in prominent locations, including Kaloor, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kacheripady, and MG Road.