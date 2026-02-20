Concerns over LED advert boards force corporation to act

KOCHI: The digital advertisement boards installed by Kochi corporation, with the stated aim to enhance the city’s aesthetic appeal and improve safety, have been getting a bad rap, amid concerns over accidents and road safety. Installed recently, based on the decision of the previous council, several complaints have been raised in various corners regarding placement.
“The board installed near the bridge in Valanjambalam invites accidents. It should have been installed in a safe area without troubling commuters and pedestrians. The corporation should take action to remove the board and install it in a different location,” said S Sasikala, councillor of Ravipuram division.
The LED boards were installed as part of the poster-free Kochi initiative, aimed at replacing illegal and unsafe hoardings and flex boards in the city, based on the directive of the High Court. The aim of implementing the project was to improve the aesthetics and create a more organised environment.
The previous LDF-led council has proposed to install as many as 350 LED master boards. So far, 18 boards have been installed in prominent locations, including Kaloor, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kacheripady, and MG Road.
Following complaints, the corporation council has decided to examine and remove the boards installed on footpaths.
Responding to concerns raised by people’s representatives, mayor V K Minimol has sought a report on the boards installed in precarious spots. “The aim of installing the master boards was to replace the illegal hoardings in the city.
However, officials should examine the safety aspects and take action. We have received complaints about the master boards installed in Woodlands Junction, Rajaji Road, and Valanjambalam. Also, the implementing agency should inform the council about the locations identified for the project.”
Meanwhile, M G Aristotle, councillor of Kaloor South division, demanded the revision of the corporation’s advertisement bylaw of 2012. “Now, the bylaw lacks a clause on the digital boards.
We need to include this. Also, an amount should be fixed as the fee for using the facility for advertisements. The illegal hoardings and flex boards have been causing trouble in the city. Thus, these master boards, without encroaching on footpaths and distracting motorists, can help Kochi go poster-free,” he said.