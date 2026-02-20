CSL signs contract with French shipping giant

KOCHI: Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has signed a major shipbuilding contract with French shipping giant CMA CGM to build six LNG dual-fuel feeder container vessels, marking a significant milestone for India’s shipbuilding sector.

The agreement was signed on Wednesday (February 18) in New Delhi between CSL Chairman and Managing Director Jose V J and CMA CGM Chairman and CEO Rodolphe Saadé, in the presence of Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur and senior officials from the ministry and both organisations.

Under the contract, CSL will build six 1,700 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) feeder container ships equipped with dual-fuel engines that can operate on liquefied natural gas (LNG) as well as conventional fuel. LNG-powered vessels produce lower emissions compared to traditional ships and are considered an important step towards greener maritime transport.