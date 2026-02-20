Local residents mull march to throw light on Container Road’s ‘dark’ side

KOCHI: Despite interventions by Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden, the district collector, and heads of several panchayats, the nearly 18-km-long Container Road remains at the receiving end of a ‘power’ struggle between the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB).

Though there are over 1,100 streetlight poles installed along the stretch, they have not been powered up due to the ongoing tiff between the two agencies.

Now, local bodies, frustrated by ‘bureaucratic back-and-forth’, have decided to escalate the matter. “It has been a month since the last joint meeting, but we are still yet to see action on the ground,” Kadamakudy panchayat president M S Antony told TNIE.

He said residents of two panchayats — Kadamakudy and Cheranalloor — are planning a mass protest march to the KSEB office, demanding immediate electrification of the streetlights. “Public safety cannot wait for departments to settle their papers, their disputes.”

A KSEB official maintained that the matter of streetlights falls under the purview of the NHAI and that the state board’s role was limited to facilitating their electrification.

But the fact is this would require two additional transformers, so as not to disrupt power supply to nearly 4,000 houses on the stretch. However, for this, sections of the newly-laid road will have to be dug up.