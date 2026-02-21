Idle dredger affects boat services in Mattancherry

KOCHI: Just a year after Mattancherry boat services were resumed following a six-year suspension, commuters in west Kochi find themselves staring at another spell of uncertainty.

In a letter to district collector Priyanka G, the West Kochi Passengers Association alleged that administrative lapses had once again put operations at risk. Dredging equipment brought in to clear the channel had been lying idle near the jetty entrance, allegedly obstructing navigation, it said.

“An amount of Rs 4 crore was sanctioned for desilting the channel. It is very unfortunate that the very machinery brought in to clean the canal is now obstructing traffic, thus rendering the Mattancherry terminal, recently renovated at a cost of Rs 78 lakh, ineffective,” M M Abbas, president of the association, told TNIE.

According to the association, the contractor had halted desilting work citing non-payment of dues by the irrigation department. On its part, the department has reportedly attributed the delay to pending clearances by Cochin Port authorities.

This blame game, Abbas pointed out, was affecting ordinary commuters.

Indeed, for daily passengers, including workers, students and small traders, the Mattancherry service is a key link to the mainland. The route offers a faster and cheaper alternative to traffic-heavy roads and other water transport options.