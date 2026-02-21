In its 50th year, Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corp looks to cut through noise with a ‘Symphony’

KOCHI: To tide over the stiff competition on Kochi’s waters, the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) is rolling out a slew of ambitious projects. Fittingly so, given that 2026 marks the agency’s golden jubilee year.

Among the many projects, what takes the cake is a new vessel in the making, named Symphony. “The keel-laying ceremony of the boat was held recently, and it is expected to be pressed into service by the end of the year,” a KSINC official told TNIE.

While specifications are still under wraps, Symphony is positioned as a key addition to KSINC’s sea-cruise segment. “It will have a passenger capacity of 150, and the rates will be just below that of our flagship vessel, Nefertiti, while still offering similar amenities,” the official said.

The new vessel is only one part of a broader 50th-year expansion plan.

A dedicated jetty is set to open on Foreshore Road. According to officials, it will function as an additional embarkation point rather than replace operations at Marine Drive.

“This is a new, modern jetty and will greatly augment the waterfront of the region. It is expected to be in service by the end of the year as well,” the official said. In addition, a new boat construction yard is under development in Thoppumpady. Here, KSINC has already ramped up existing repair and maintenance services.