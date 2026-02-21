In its 50th year, Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corp looks to cut through noise with a ‘Symphony’

KOCHI: To tide over the stiff competition on Kochi’s waters, the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) is rolling out a slew of ambitious projects. Fittingly so, given that 2026 marks the agency’s golden jubilee year.
Among the many projects, what takes the cake is a new vessel in the making, named Symphony. “The keel-laying ceremony of the boat was held recently, and it is expected to be pressed into service by the end of the year,” a KSINC official told TNIE.
While specifications are still under wraps, Symphony is positioned as a key addition to KSINC’s sea-cruise segment. “It will have a passenger capacity of 150, and the rates will be just below that of our flagship vessel, Nefertiti, while still offering similar amenities,” the official said.
The new vessel is only one part of a broader 50th-year expansion plan.
A dedicated jetty is set to open on Foreshore Road. According to officials, it will function as an additional embarkation point rather than replace operations at Marine Drive.
“This is a new, modern jetty and will greatly augment the waterfront of the region. It is expected to be in service by the end of the year as well,” the official said. In addition, a new boat construction yard is under development in Thoppumpady. Here, KSINC has already ramped up existing repair and maintenance services.
New offerings are also expected to roll out in the coming weeks, the official highlighted. “These include backwater night cruises and bar services on board vessels such as Sooryamshu, the agency’s hybrid solar-powered boat,” he added. The elaborate move is timely and crucial, given how competition has picked up in Kochi’s cruise tourism segment and with KSINC’s own services registering a marginal dip in annual ridership numbers last year.
As TNIE had reported earlier, the agency carried 93,527 passengers across its six tourism vessels last year, a 6.4% drop from 99,879 in 2024.
“The competition has intensified,” acknowledged the KSINC official. “And if it’s just about being on the backwaters, then several water transport modes are available, which are cheaper. But we are betting on the idea that tourists still want more than just a ride,” he highlighted.
Indeed, KSINC positions its services as curated leisure experiences, combining sea/backwater cruise, recreational activities, good food, and, on some vessels, even the serving of alcoholic beverages.
The new vessel, Symphony, is expected to drive home this message even further.
Beyond tourism, KSINC also operates the Vypeen-Fort Kochi ro-ro service, container ro-ro service, undertakes fuelling operations in collaboration with Indian Oil, and facilitates cargo movement to industrial units.
