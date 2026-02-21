‘Team UDF now works like a party, not a political front’: LoP V D Satheesan

KOCHI: Addressing a gathering at the Ernakulam Marine Drive as part of the UDF Puthuyuga Yatra, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said that the Congress-led UDF now looks more like a political party than a political front. “This is Team UDF, and Team UDF has set an example for other political fronts in India.

We are not just the Opposition but the political front that is all set to come to power in the 2026 assembly election. And Ernakulam district’s contribution will be 14 out of 14,” he said, expressing confidence in making a clean sweep in the district in the upcoming assembly election.

He also criticised the state government for the policies and the controversies surrounding multiple medical negligence cases in the health sector, and the ongoing Sabarimala gold theft case.

Ramesh Chennithala, chairman of the Congress party’s election campaign committee, inaugurated the event. MPs Hibi Eden, Benny Behanan, N K Premachandran, CMP leader C P John, Anoop Jacob, MLA, of Kerala Congress (Jacob), and others spoke at the event. Meanwhile, prominent leaders of the IUML were absent from the event held at Marine Drive.

Senior leaders of the Congress in Ernakulam received the yatra at the Kochi Corporation office. Several party workers and KSU and Youth Congress members accompanied the yatra. The Puthuyuga Yatra led by Satheesan toured the Aluva, Angamaly, Kalamassery, Paravur, Vypeen, and Ernakulam constituencies on Friday and will continue touring Piravom constituency on Saturday covering Tripunithura, Kunnathunad, Perumbavoor, Kothamangalam, and Muvattupuzha constituencies.