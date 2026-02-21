Vyttila in ‘High Spirits’ as Bevco’s premium outlet opens at metro stn

KOCHI: A premium outlet of the Kerala State Beverages Corporation Limited (Bevco) was opened at the Vyttila metro station on Friday. Branded ‘High Spirits - a Bevco Boutique’, it was inaugurated by Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) Managing Director Loknath Behera in the presence of Bevco MD Harshita Attaluri and Excise Commissioner M R Ajith Kumar.

Behera made the ceremonial first purchase – a bottle of whiskey – and handed it over to Harshita to mark the formal launch of the outlet. Spread across 4,634 sqft on the ground floor of the station, the outlet is dubbed as Bevco’s largest in the state, with a capacity to stock up to 7,000 cases. It is located in the non-paid area of the station and is accessible to the public without entering the paid concourse.

Unlike conventional Bevco counters, this new one allows customers to walk through aisles and choose from a range of premium domestic and international labels in an air-conditioned setting.

Officials said Vyttila was selected because of it being a major transit node, connecting the mobility hub, water metro and the national highway. The boutique outlet is aimed at premium customers, including tourists and corporate visitors.

Passengers availing the metro are legally permitted to carry up to two sealed bottles of liquor. That said, public consumption of alcohol remains strictly prohibited inside the train. This is the third super premium outlet of Bevco to open in Kerala, after Kozhikode and Thrissur. A fourth and Kochi’s second is planned at the Vadakkekotta station.