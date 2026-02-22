CIAL inducts new rubber removal machine for smooth runway ops

KOCHI: The Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has strengthened its airside safety infrastructure with the induction of a state-of-the-art runway rubber removal machine.

Each aircraft, on touchdown, deposits approximately 1.5 pounds of rubber per tyre in the touchdown zone. Over time, these deposits clog the cavities and microstructure of the runway surface, resulting in a highly polished, glassy finish that reduces runway friction.

“This reduction in friction increases the breaking distance required by aircraft, and consequently, the runway length needed for safer landings, especially during wet conditions,” said Jinu Varghese of Anlon Technology Solutions, which manufactured the machine.

CleanJet, the machine, has been pressed into service. Jinu said, “It uses high-pressure water jets, operating at around 2,500 bar, combined with specially angled rotating discs to dislodge rubber deposits. The loosened material is immediately suctioned into a waste-water tank, ensuring that no water or residue remains on the runway surface.”