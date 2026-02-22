Efforts on to rescue cat atop Kochi metro pillar

KOCHI: In a heart-warming tale of compassion, animal-rescue activists, the fire force, and Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) authorities on Sunday launched an operation to rescue a stray cat that had been stranded for days atop a metro pillar near the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium.

However, their over six-hour-long effort proved futile as the terrified feline retreated into a remote space in one of the girders. The rescue was abandoned by 5.15pm. It is expected to resume after 11.30pm, once all metro service operations are wrapped up for the day.

At 4.44pm, KMRL even turned off the power supply, suspending the metro service for 17 minutes, to facilitate the rescue.