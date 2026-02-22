Locals mull another strike over delayed NH85 work

KOCHI: The prolonged suspension of the road widening work on the Neriamangalam-Valara stretch of NH85 (Kochi to Munnar) now has the local residents mulling yet another large-scale demonstration and even a blockade.
“Many months have passed since the High Court directed that all necessary steps be taken to ensure the completion of this critical project. But the government has done nothing,” P M Baby, chairman of the people’s body formed to fast-track the project, told TNIE.
“In fact, the government and the chief secretary have only complicated the matter,” he said, adding, “Last month, an order was issued that lent legitimacy to an unfounded claim that a 14.5-km stretch of the road is under dispute.”
The work on the 14.5km stretch has been stalled since July 11, 2025, following a PIL filed by a Thodupuzha native M N Jayachandran, who, members of the people’s body alleged, has vested political interests.
“Jayachandran had filed the PIL alleging environmental damage. However, reports submitted before the High Court made it clear that the stretch does not pass through notified forest land,” Baby said.
“The 100-metre corridor in question was denotified during royal rule from the Malayattoor forest reserve to facilitate road construction. This was established in court,” he said.
Indeed, the district administration had constituted a three-member committee comprising two tahsildars and a revenue department official to examine the issue. Their findings, vetted by the district collector and the revenue secretary, were subsequently submitted to the chief secretary.
“Now, according to this report, there is no dispute,” Baby said. “But the chief secretary’s order stated that road work could proceed in portions of the stretch where there is ‘no dispute’, when in truth, there is no dispute.” In addition, the order warned that any work carried out on the ‘disputed’ 14.5-km stretch would invite legal action. This, residents say, effectively paralysed the officials tasked with the highway work.
Last week, the group organised a strike in Adimali, and it saw the participation of the local MP Dean Kuriakose, MLAs, panchayat presidents, trade unions, cultural organisations and other wings of the community.
“Because there is no change in the government’s stance even after, we have decided to up the ante and have another large-scale demonstration and possibly even a blockade. The government will now have no other option than to give us their ear,” Baby said.
The halt, which came halfway into the construction work, has worsened conditions. The road is dug up, the drainage work is incomplete, and commuters face daily hardship.