Locals mull another strike over delayed NH85 work

KOCHI: The prolonged suspension of the road widening work on the Neriamangalam-Valara stretch of NH85 (Kochi to Munnar) now has the local residents mulling yet another large-scale demonstration and even a blockade.

“Many months have passed since the High Court directed that all necessary steps be taken to ensure the completion of this critical project. But the government has done nothing,” P M Baby, chairman of the people’s body formed to fast-track the project, told TNIE.

“In fact, the government and the chief secretary have only complicated the matter,” he said, adding, “Last month, an order was issued that lent legitimacy to an unfounded claim that a 14.5-km stretch of the road is under dispute.”

The work on the 14.5km stretch has been stalled since July 11, 2025, following a PIL filed by a Thodupuzha native M N Jayachandran, who, members of the people’s body alleged, has vested political interests.

“Jayachandran had filed the PIL alleging environmental damage. However, reports submitted before the High Court made it clear that the stretch does not pass through notified forest land,” Baby said.

“The 100-metre corridor in question was denotified during royal rule from the Malayattoor forest reserve to facilitate road construction. This was established in court,” he said.