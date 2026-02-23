P K Manthri retrospective opens at Cartoonist Shankar Memorial Museum

KOCHI: A month-long retrospective of select works by political cartoonist P K Manthri opened at the Cartoonist Shankar Memorial Cartoon Museum gallery in Kayamkulam on Sunday.

Inaugurating the exhibition, Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian said Manthri’s cartoons remain a sharp commentary on society and politics.

A prominent voice from the 1950s, Manthri chronicled social injustice and political excess with biting satire for over three decades. Kerala Lalithakala Akademi chairperson Murali Cheeroth presided over the event, while Kerala Cartoon Akademi chairperson Sudheer Nath welcomed the gathering.

Manthri’s daughter-in-law Alli Sinilal handed over a collection of his cartoons to the minister. Kayamkulam MLA U Pratibha, Raji R Pillai, secretary-in-charge of Kerala Lalithakala Akademi, and A Sateesh, secretary of Kerala Cartoon Akademi, also spoke.