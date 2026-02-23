Solar-powered Integrated Barrack Complex opened in Kochi airport

KOCHI: Marking a significant step towards strengthening personnel welfare and operational preparedness of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the phase I of a solar-powered Integrated Barrack Complex was inaugurated at the Aviation Security Group of Cochin Airport, on Sunday.

The project, developed with financial support from Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) management, was inaugurated by CISF director general Praveer Ranjan. Developed over 5.26 acres with a built-up area of approximately 1.10 lakh sq ft at a cost of Rs 65 crore, the complex has the capacity to accommodate 655 people.

The facility is designed to promote sustainability while enhancing living standards for CISF personnel, said an official with CISF. The complex has many facilities, including well-ventilated rooms with ample natural light, modern kitchen and dining facilities, and a Sainik Sammelan Hall with a seating capacity of 400 personnel.