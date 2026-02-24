Body of newborn girl found in Vembanad lake in Kochi

KOCHI: The body of a newborn girl was found floating in the Vembanad Lake near Marine Drive on Tuesday evening.

According to police, a security staff member of a private firm at Marine Drive noticed the body around 4 pm and immediately alerted the authorities. A team from the Ernakulam Central Police Station reached the spot and recovered the body from the lake.

The body was later shifted to the Ernakulam Government Hospital for postmortem examination.

Police said the identity of the newborn is yet to be ascertained. An investigation has been launched, and officers have begun examining CCTV footage from Marine Drive and nearby areas to gather clues about the incident.